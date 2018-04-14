Week in review: 7News’ top 7 stories of the week – April 8

It was a busy week in New England, and 7News has been working around the clock to provide the latest details as news breaks. Here’s a look back at the top stories from the week of April 8.

Yarmouth police officer shot, killed in Marstons Mills: The shooting death of a 32-year-old Yarmouth police officer sent shockwaves across the state Thursday. Hundreds of police officers gathered for a somber procession Thursday night as officer Sean Gannon’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office. The man accused of killing him, Thomas Latanowich, 29, who prosecutors said has more than 100 criminal charges on his record, was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty to a murder charge Friday.

Fitchburg parents arraigned in suspicious death of 6-year-old daughter: A Fitchburg couple was ordered held without bail Wednesday following their arraignment in connection with the suspicious death of their 6-year-old daughter, who police say was found with “extensive bruising of various ages over her entire body.” Shana Pedroso, 37, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and battery on a child and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child. Marvin Brito pleaded not guilty to two counts of reckless endangerment of a child and two counts of permitting substantial injury to a child.

Yankees, Red Sox brawl at Fenway Park: The Red Sox/Yankees rivalry got a major boost Wednesday night when a bench-clearing brawl broke out after Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly plunked the Yankees’ Tyler Austin for a questionable slide into second base. The melee earned Kelly a six-game suspension, and Austin received a five-game penalty. Both are appealing their punishments. The Sox took the series 2-1.

No jail time for man who broke into BU dorm, sexually assaulted sleeping woman: A former MIT basketball player who broke into a Boston University dorm room and sexually assaulted a woman while she slept was sentenced to probation and community service Tuesday after pleading guilty to indecent assault and breaking and entering charges. Samson Donick, 22, pleaded guilty to the reduced charges as part of plea deal with prosecutors that also required him to apologize to the woman he assaulted.

Brad Pitt spotted on MIT campus after becoming friends with professor: MIT is buzzing about Brad Pitt after the movie star was spotted on the Cambridge campus in recent weeks. According to reports, Pitt became close friends with professor Neri Oxman through an architecture project. Oxman is an architect, designer and associate professor of media arts and sciences at the MIT Media Lab. Revere hit-and-run victim remembered as ‘happy’ woman who ‘loved everybody’: Family and friends are mourning the loss of Mary Ann Fiandaca, 46, who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in Revere. Fiandaca was struck about 8:30 p.m. while crossing the street on Route 145. A neighbor told 7News Fiandaca was “a really happy woman and she loved everybody.” The driver was later located but not criminally charged. Marlborough teacher on leave amid allegations of ‘inappropriate conduct’ with student : Parents in Marlborough told 7News they were looking for answers this week after learning that a Kane Elementary School teacher had been placed on paid administrative leave while school officials investigate allegations of “inappropriate conduct” with a student. Details of those allegations have not been released.

