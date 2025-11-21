Buckle up and get ready for some rain this weekend! It heavily depends on where you are, but generally speaking the farther south and east you are, the greater your chance for wet weather!

Overnight we’re looking mainly cloudy which will actually keep us noticeably less cold than the past few mornings. Lows will only drop to the mid to upper 30s to kick off your Saturday morning.

The rain will start across the islands early Saturday morning between 5-6 a.m., with the most widespread rain south and east of the Mass Pike throughout the morning.

By the afternoon, the rain will only linger over the Cape and the islands, with brightening skies from the northwest.

Highs won’t be too far off from average in the mid to upper 40s. There won’t be much of a wind, either.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend! That’s especially true if you’re getting that rain in southeastern Mass on Saturday. It will be a little colder, though. Sunday morning will start off in the mid 20s.

Highs in the afternoon under partly sunny skies will top off in the low 40s.

Monday morning dress for temperatures in the low 30s before you head out the door to go to work. It’ll be nice and bright but we will see the return of the breeze once again. Highs will begin to warm back up into the upper 40s.

Tuesday we’ll be mainly cloudy but near 50 degrees in the afternoon. Tuesday night, rain will roll in. However, the worst of it won’t linger all day Wednesday. In fact, the coverage of rain on Wednesday is looking rather isolated with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temps all the way into the upper 50s!

Turkey Day looks mainly dry and partly sunny. Right now, we have a low-end rain chance but we’ll have to watch that one closely. We’ll be in the upper 30s early Thanksgiving morning with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Black Friday: low 40s with a sun/cloud mix. Stay tuned!