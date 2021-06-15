BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA and Keolis on Tuesday announced that weekend service will be returning to all commuter rail lines in July as transit officials work to restore service amid a recent uptick in ridership.

Rail service on Saturdays and Sundays will return to the Fitchburg, Franklin, Greenbush, Haverhill, Kingston, Lowell, and Needham lines starting on July 3, officials said. Saturday and Sunday service will be identical across all lines.

“The resumption of weekend service represents a major milestone in the MBTA’s aggressive plans to restore service to meet rider demand,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a news release. “As we navigate the ‘new normal,’ we are designing our service schedules to best serve riders who have used the system throughout the pandemic as well as returning and new customers.”

Earlier this year, the MBTA suspended weekend service on most of its commuter rail lines due to lower ridership caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of the Newburyport/Rockport, Framingham/Worcester, Fairmount, Providence, and Middleborough lines.

The MBTA says ridership on weekends has recovered with more than 50 percent of pre-pandemic ridership returning to commuter rail routes that have maintained weekend service.

Face coverings are still required when riding any MBTA service or when in stations.

Weekend schedules are now available to view on mbta.com/commuterrail.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)