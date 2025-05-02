It’s almost time for the weekend! In Southern New England that means it times to bring in the rain. It won’t be a washout this weekend. In fact, I think we’ll have a lot of dry hours. The overall theme is that showers and storms favor the afternoon and evening hours and areas north and west.

Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight towns north and west with the threat for isolated severe storms. A couple of storms could turn severe tomorrow. The biggest threat would be damaging wind gusts near/above 60 mph.

The best chance for scattered storms will be after 2 pm tomorrow. Showers and storms continue to move from northwest to southeast through the evening.

Tomorrow will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s with a bit of humidity.

Some showers linger overnight into Sunday. By sunrise, showers should have wrapped up, and we’ll be mainly dry through the majority of the day. Showers return for the evening, generally favoring towns north and west. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s, and there will be a lot of clouds.

We keep the unsettled pattern through the week with a daily chance for showers. Monday will be our coolest day in the 50s. Tuesday will be our wettest day. Thursday looks drier.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black