Welcome to spring! Spring officially began at 10:46 this morning and Mother Nature didn’t hold back giving us a beautiful day! Clouds are thickening up ahead of showers that will return this evening. Showers will be around this evening, exiting around midnight and setting up a nice START to the weekend.

Behind the front, the sun will come back out on Saturday. It’s by far the nicer of the two weekend days, so make your outdoor plans Saturday. It will be a bit breezy, but feature more sunshine and have highs near 50°. Not bad for March!

Sunday is a different story with overcast skies, a few showers, and cooler temperatures. The temperature range on Sunday will vary quite a bit across the area. Our northern spots — especially the Merrimack Valley areas, will struggle to do much for warming while those south of the Mass Pike are only a few degrees cooler than Saturday. But even there, it’s not nearly as nice with gray skies and showers. The showers for the daylight hours are generally isolated, so while you have to dodge some showers, Sunday isn’t a washout. The showers will become more numerous in the evening, and especially Sunday night into Monday.

The showers will favor the afternoon on Sunday but it is possible for a sprinkle or flurry to develop in the morning too. But if you have things to accomplish on Sunday, there’s no significant precipitation in the morning that should have a drastic impact. The showers will become more numerous as the day rolls on. From a sprinkle or flurry in the morning, a few isolated showers in the afternoon, to more scattered activity in the evening and overnight into Monday.

On the back side of this front is a ton of cold air. In fact Monday, as the precipitation slowly drops south, it’ll change the backside over to snow! Right now it looks like a situation where it snows, but doesn’t stick. But Kristina and Kelly will have more details on that over the weekend so stay tuned! Either way, temperatures will fall from their perch today and likely be stuck in the 30s on Monday… gotta love spring in New England!