Up to 5 inches of snow possible this weekend

(WHDH) — Up to five inches of snow could fall this weekend in some parts of Massachusetts.

Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner says snow could blanket the region overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Plowable snow is likely to fall between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Wind and coastal flooding won’t be a concern.

Mild tomorrow but snow likely late Saturday Night through the overnight hours early Sunday morning. Storm should be done by 7am Sunday. #7news pic.twitter.com/znn0j1qzoB — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 15, 2018

Most of the state could see 2-5 inches of snow. Southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands could see a coating to 2 inches of snow. Parts of western Massachusetts and New Hampshire will see 1-2 inches of snow.

Snowfall potential for overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Subject to change. #7news pic.twitter.com/uIVI94ORQx — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) February 15, 2018

Snow totals are subject to chance because of the storm’s volatile track. For more, visit the 7Weather page.

