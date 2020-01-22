Weekend storm expected to bring snow, rain to Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A slow approaching storm is expected to bring snow and rain to parts of Massachusetts this weekend.

While temperatures will be in the 40s this weekend, a winter weather system will work its way into the region on Saturday, according to meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Flakes will start flying late Saturday into Sunday morning before the storm tapers off by Sunday afternoon.

The Boston area and communities along the coast will likely see rain, while points inland and across higher elevations will get fresh snowfall.

“This storm track is not favorable for snow in the Boston Metro area or along the coastline,” Lambert said. “That area of low pressure is too close to the coastline over New England. We’re talking about mostly interior snow out of this.”

Central and western Massachusetts have the highest risk for snow, including the Worcester Hills, ski country, and the Berkshires, forecast models indicate.

It’s too early to predict snowfall totals at this time.

