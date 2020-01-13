Weekend storm to bring snow, ice, rain to Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - After a pair of historically warm January days that featured temperatures in the 70s, attention is shifting to a winter storm that could bring snow, ice, and rain to parts of Massachusetts this weekend.

Cold air is expected to barrel into the region on Friday and grip the area through Saturday, bringing the chance for a burst of snow.

“With a deep cold and dry air mass in place, as the next storm system approaches, the initial burst of precipitation will likely be snow Saturday late afternoon/night,” 7’s Chris Lambert wrote in his latest weather blog.

The snowfall is expected to be steady and heavy before ice and rain mix in.

The wintry mix will taper off early Sunday with a gusty wind and cold air prevailing into the afternoon.

“Quite the turnaround from this past weekend for sure!” Lambert wrote Monday, just one day after Boston hit 74 degrees.

Lambert says it’s too early to predict snowfall totals but the system is “certainly worth watching” as the weekend approaches.

For the latest forecast, visit the 7WEATHER page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)