Weekend storms flood out neighborhoods in Lynn, Peabody

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Heavy rain hit the North Shore over the weekend, turning roads into rivers in Lynn and Peabody.

Flooding got so bad, someone people had to paddle their way out of their homes.

“It was all the way up here, running through the neighbor’s yards. It was pretty crazy,” said Brian Rowe of Peabody.

Residents said the downpour came and went quickly, but it’s one that left its mark.

“I would say this is maybe the first or second worst one in maybe 20-25 years,” said Rick Williams.

Water swallowed up streets, leaving some cars under water and filling up some basements.

“I have a five-foot basement (and) four-and-a-half feet of water,” said Sherry Pacewicz.

