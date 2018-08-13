Weekend storms flood out neighborhoods in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Heavy rain hit the North Shore over the weekend, turning roads into rivers in Lynn.

Downpours caused many streets in Lynn to fill up with water, pouring into yards and buildings.

Flooding got so bad, someone people had to paddle their way out of their homes.

Water swallowed up streets, leaving some cars under water and filling up some basements.

“I have a five-foot basement (and) four-and-a-half feet of water,” said Sherry Pacewicz.

Lynn resident Gene Richards and his family were watching the waters rise Sunday, wondering if they would have to leave the house.

“When I saw the water going up the steps right there, I thought it was going to require my wife to go out to a shelter or something like that,” Richards said.

This isn’t the first time their basement has flooded, they said. The family tells 7News they spent several thousands of dollars on repairs and now they’re thinking about moving for good.

Lynn city councilors went from home to home Sunday to see which still had water inside and which could have power restored.

