Now to set the record straight from the beginning, our weekend warm up will bring us back to what’s normal for this time of year… don’t get too excited for an overly mild weekend. It was cold out there today with wind chills in the teens to near 20° for most of the afternoon. We’ll stay clear and cold tonight but the wind will slowly back down. So while there will still be a wind chill at play this evening, without as gusty of a wind, the wind chill won’t be quite as biting.

Saturday is still a pretty cold day with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the 30s again tomorrow afternoon, but with the wind, it will feel like the 20s through the day. We may be able to touch 30° in a few spots for the wind chill Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is a more seasonable day with highs returning to the 40s. That’s more typical of early December. We’ve certainly been off to a cold start this month, so even an average day will probably feel pretty nice. You may wake up to a few snow flurries in the morning but much of the day will be dry. And even the flurries that linger Sunday morning won’t amount to anything.

So now you’re probably thinking, “wait a minute… linger?”. Yes, overnight Saturday into Sunday morning we’ll have a batch of light snow slide through the area and a few of those flurries may linger into early Sunday morning. This is actually the warmer air that’s pushing in for the day on Sunday. It will arrive 10-11pm on Saturday, snow lightly overnight, and exit by 7-8am on Sunday.

Accumulations will be minimal to none across the area. Like most events, the most likely areas to pick up some minor accumulations will be across the higher terrain in Worcester County and north of Route 2 into southern New Hampshire.