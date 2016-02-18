Weekend Warm-Up

Yes, a bit chilly for us today. Highs topped out in the mid 30s, and that’s a bit below average. However, it’s a BIG improvement from the bitter blast we experienced last weekend – and it’s vastly different from this time last year. You remember last winter, right? Some spots had 30-40" of snow on the ground, which really just couldn’t melt… Temps didn’t get above 40° until March 4th… and the seasonal snow total was almost up to 100" of snow! Last February also went down as the coldest in Worcester and the 2nd coldest for Boston. I’ll take today over that… any year. :c)

We also had ample sunshine to enjoy today, and people have been excited to notice the daylight hours are getting longer. In fact, I even exclaimed at 4:15pm yesterday, "IT’S STILL LIGHT OUT!" Not only are we gaining more than an hour of daylight this month, and more than an hour again next month, it’s also a big benefit that our sun angle is getting higher. Now’s the time of the year when the sunlight can actually make it FEEL 5-10° warmer. Did you feel that today?

It’s a quiet Friday ahead of us, with seasonable temperatures. That is to say, temps will be where they should be for this time of year. Most spots top out in the upper 30s to near 40. We have sunshine to start, but then clouds will move in for the afternoon and evening. There are some snowflakes in store for late Friday night, but this is in response to a warm front moving through. Temps get a boost for the weekend, and any precip we see on Saturday (and there could be a little) will come in the form of rain… but really "sprinkles." It’s not a wet day, by any means.

We keep those mild temps with us for Sunday as well; into the low 50s for some. So, does this mean there’s an early spring in store for us? Probably no… Not yet, anyway. And if our major temperature swing of last weekend (from -9 on Sunday morning to 54° on Tuesday) means anything, we know how quickly things can change around here. There is a system we’re watching for Monday – GFS says it’s off-shore, while the Euro suggests it will bring a messy mix Monday morning. We’re watching this… but it doesn’t look like significant snow. The next best chance at some inches of snow will come into play mid-week, next week (Wed-Thurs). Still so many details that could change in the next few days, so it’s still WAY too early to say how much of what will hit where. Stay tuned… – Breezy