Weekend’s second snowstorm could drop up to 10 inches in parts of Mass.

A snowstorm that is barreling toward the Bay State is expected to drop between 8 and 10 inches of snow overnight.

Flakes are expected to begin falling in the Boston area around 9 or 10 p.m. and travel eastward throughout the night, with the heaviest part rolling in around midnight.

Parts of the North Shore, Metro Boston, and southeastern Massachusetts are expected to receive anywhere from 8 to 10 inches of snow before the storm moves out around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

While New Hampshire and parts of Cape Cod are looking at just 2 to 5 inches.

For the likelihood of accumulating snow, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the state.

Wondering when the snow begins & when the roads will be the toughest to travel? Snow likely begins out to the west by 7PM tonight, between 8-10PM for Boston. The heaviest snow between midnight – 7AM. Not the best timing for the Monday AM commute. #7news pic.twitter.com/zoFX5A4o6U — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) March 3, 2019

Looking ahead to Monday’s commute, warmer air will create a wintry mix during the overnight hours, bringing with it freezing rain and sleet in some places during the 5 a.m. hour.

Conditions are expected to improve by 9 a.m

