Weekend’s second snowstorm could drop up to 9 inches in parts of Mass.

A snowstorm that is barreling toward the Bay State is expected to drop between 5 and 9 inches of snow overnight.

Flakes are expected to begin falling in the Boston area around 9 or 10 p.m. and travel eastward throughout the night, with the heaviest part rolling in around midnight.

Parts of the North Shore, Metro Boston, and southeastern Massachusetts are expected to receive anywhere from 5 to 9 inches of snow before the storm moves out around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

While New Hampshire and parts of Cape Cod are looking at just 2 to 5 inches.

For the likelihood of accumulating snow, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the state.

NERD ALERT: Tonight/Monday morning's storm is more slush south of Boston and more fluff across the north. 5" on a shovel has drastically different weight from the slush to the fluff. If you're moving slush Monday, take it easy. (The math could be wrong, but you get the point). pic.twitter.com/ryjsP5qtqq — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) March 3, 2019

Looking ahead to Monday’s commute, warmer air will create a wintry mix during the overnight hours, bringing with it freezing rain and sleet in some places during the 5 a.m. hour.

Conditions are expected to improve by 9 a.m

