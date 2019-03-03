Weekend’s second snowstorm could drop up to 9 inches in parts of Mass.

A snowstorm that is barreling toward the Bay State is expected to drop between 5 and 9 inches of snow overnight.
Flakes are expected to begin falling in the Boston area around 9 or 10 p.m. and travel eastward throughout the night, with the heaviest part rolling in around midnight.
Parts of the North Shore, Metro Boston, and southeastern Massachusetts are expected to receive anywhere from 5 to 9 inches of snow before the storm moves out around 7 a.m. Monday morning.
While New Hampshire and parts of Cape Cod are looking at just 2 to 5 inches.
For the likelihood of accumulating snow, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the state.
Looking ahead to Monday’s commute, warmer air will create a wintry mix during the overnight hours, bringing with it freezing rain and sleet in some places during the 5 a.m. hour.
Conditions are expected to improve by 9 a.m
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)