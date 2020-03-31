Weekly police parade around Vermont hospital thanks medical workers

MONTPELIER Vt, (AP) — A look at developments related to the new coronavirus outbreak in Vermont.

ELECTIONS

Vermont is making temporary changes to its election laws amid the coronavirus outbreak, Secretary of State Jim Condos said.

Candidates will no longer have to gather petition signatures for the state’s primary elections in August and the general election in November, Condos said Monday in a written statement. But candidates will still have to file financial disclosure statements, he said.

“Eliminating the requirement for candidates to collect signatures for petitions is necessary in this time when we are sheltering at home, avoiding gatherings, and avoiding unnecessary contact with other people,” Elections Director Will Senning said.

MORE CASES

The state had 293 cases and another death from COVID-19 bringing the total number of deaths to 13, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

THANK YOU PARADE

Police in the city of St. Albans are thanking medical workers with a weekly police parade around the hospital. St. Albans and other law enforcement officers plan to ride around the Northwestern Medical Center complex with their lights and sirens on every Monday at 6 p.m. to show appreciation for the staff.

“No one knows what’s going to happen tomorrow or next week. So it is always the right time to show your appreciation to the people who are out there for us,” Saint Albans police Lt. Paul Talley told Mynbc5.com.

