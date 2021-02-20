Week’s worth of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Mass. despite snowy weather

BOSTON (WHDH) - Although snow battered much of the country, health officials said a week’s worth of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Massachusetts on Friday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said approximately 135,000 vaccine doses arrived in the Bay State despite foul weather.

Some cities and towns had to react fast to the news, including Framingham and Marshfield. Both had temporarily postponed their vaccine clinics.

Marshfield town officials said they are picking up their operation at the Fairgrounds on Saturday.

On the vaccine front, the state is still getting backlash for its vaccine website crashing on Thursday, when a million more people became eligible to receive the vaccine.

A Maryland nonprofit behind the site is still working out the kinks.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Sudders expressed anger and frustration after heavy traffic caused the site to crash.

“I was so angry, I actually could not find the words to describe how disappointed I was on behalf of the citizens of the Commonwealth,” Sudders told 7News.

Both Baker and Sudders have been called to testify at a legislative committee oversight hearing next week on Beacon Hill.

