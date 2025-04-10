(CNN) — Jillian Shriner, an author and the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was involved in a situation with police that resulted in her being shot by law enforcement and subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the East LA neighborhood of Eagle Rock, when officers attempting to track a suspect of an unrelated hit-and-run were in the rear yard of a residence and observed a woman in a “neighboring residence armed with a handgun,” an LAPD news release read. The woman was later identified as Jillian Shriner.

“The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused. Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred,” the release read. “Shriner was struck by gunfire and fled into her residence. She later exited and was taken into custody.”

She was released Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond, according to publicly available records. She is due in court on April 30.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Jillian Shriner and Weezer for comment.

A representative with the LAPD was unable to confirm why Shriner was holding a gun at the time, given she had no apparent connection to the hit-and-run police were responding to.

Police recovered a 9-millimeter firearm from the home, according to the release. No officers or other people were injured during the incident.

In video captured by CNN affiliate KCBS/KCAL, two women were seen walking out of a home to the street with their hands up. Later on, one of the women, believed to be Shriner, is seen laying face down on the ground. Police then handcuffed her as other officers stood by.

In separate aerial footage captured by CNN affiliate KABC, the same woman was seen walking slowly as she was assisted by medics to get on an ambulance.

Jillian Shriner was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

One of the male suspects connected to the hit-and-run was detained and subsequently released by the California Highway Patrol but other two suspects were not located.

Shriner is the author of four books, including her best-selling 2010 memoir, “Some Girls: My Life in a Harem,” which detailed her experience living in the harem of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei. She and Scott Shriner, the bassist for the rock band Weezer, have been married since 2005. Weezer was recently added to the Coachella Festival lineup this coming weekend and are scheduled to perform at the Mojave tent on Saturday.

