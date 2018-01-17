Wegmans announces opening date for unique new Massachusetts location

NATICK, MA (WHDH) - Wegmans newest store will feature some unique things that no other location in Massachusetts offers.

The supermarket chain’s new store at the Natick Mall, which is slated to open on April 29, will feature a Mexican restaurant, tequila bar and burger bar.

The store is a 146,500-square foot layout on two floors, including more than 100 seats for in-store cafe dining and two restaurant concepts: Blue Dalia Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar and The Burger Bar.

Blue Dalia is described as a vibrant, full-service restaurant and tequila bar. It features features authentic, contemporary Mexican food and craft cocktails prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

The Burger Bar is a fast-casual restaurant counter that serves delicious burgers, fresh salads, flavorful sandwiches, specialty milkshakes, soup, and sides.

Wegmans is now hiring 325 part-time employees and offering “on-the-spot interviews” each Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the company’s Framingham employment office.

The store will also employ 225 full-time workers.

