Wegmans hiring more than 400 employees throughout its 6 Massachusetts stores

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Wegmans Food Markets is hiring more than 400 employees throughout its six Massachusetts stores as they stay committed to keeping its doors opened and shelves stocked amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery store chain is employing part- and full-time workers, including cashiers, stocking, overnight operations and entry level management.

Those interested in applying can do so online.

Kelly Schoeneck, Wegmans’ New England Division Manager, said that, “Even as we look to grow our team, the health and safety of all Wegmans customers and employees remains a top priority.”

“We are humbled by our amazing employees who continue to show up for their colleagues and our customers every day,” she continued. “At Wegmans, we love what we do, and we love the communities we serve. We’re looking for compassionate people who want to help make a tangible difference during this difficult time and beyond.”

Wegmans is expediting its hiring process to bring new team members on as soon as possible.

