Wegmans recalls 2 salads due to Listeria concerns

Wegmans is recalling two prepared salads due to potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes due to an earlier recall, federal officials said.

The companies Veggie Power Blend and Tofu Shiitake Slaw are being recalled in connection with a voluntary recall of vegetable products announced by Mann Packing Co., Inc. on Sunday.

The recalled Veggie Power Blend and Tofu Shiitake Slaw salads were sold between Sept. 29 and Nov. 4, officials said. Customers may return them to store service desks for a full refund.

The Mann Packaging Co. recalled more than 100 vegetable products sold in the United States and Canada for possible listeria contamination.

The recall is in response to a notification by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for a potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes.

The packages have a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of October 11, 2019, to November 16, 2019.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with these products to date, according to the company.

Listeria monocytogenes is a pathogenic bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Listeriosis can cause fevers, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in healthy individuals.

However, the infection can be fatal for some people. Pregnant women and their newborns, adults over the age of 65 and people with weakened immune systems are the most at risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

