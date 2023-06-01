NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wegmans grocery store inside the Natick Mall will soon close, Wegmans officials announced Thursday.

The store opened in 2018. Roughly five years later, officials said the site is set to shut its doors “later this summer.”

“Making these decisions is never easy. However, we do it for the long-term benefit of our people, our customers, and our communities,” said Wegmans New England division Human Resources Director Brien MacKendrick. “Unfortunately, with this non-traditional location we are unable to attract enough customers for our business model to work.”

Wegmans said it identified Natick as an ideal location for a store in 2009. When the Natick store eventually opened in the Natick Mall, officials said the site’s 134,000 square feet across two levels made it one of the company’s largest locations.

Among amenities, the store also opened with its in-house fast-casual restaurant counter, The Burger Bar, serving burgers, salads, sandwiches, milkshakes, soup, and sides.

While an exact closure date had not been determined as of Thursday, Wegmans said its 365 Natick employees are being offered positions at other area stores.

“We love our Natick community and customers, and we’re eager to pursue new store locations in the area for the future,” MacKendrick said in Wegmans’ statement. “In the meantime, we hope to continue to serve our Natick customers through our e-commerce offerings and our other area stores.”

Wegmans has a total of five other stores in Massachusetts, including locations in Burlington, Newton, Medford, Northboro and Westwood. Officials on Thursday said they do not plan to close any other stores.

