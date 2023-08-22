MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Some customers at the Wegmans grocery store chain were recently charged twice for some in-store and online orders as part of a credit card issue, officials said in a statement this week.

Wegmans in its statement said the issue impacted credit card transactions on Aug. 16.

Wegmans said the issue did not affect EBT and debit cards transactions unless those transactions were processed as credit transactions at a customer’s request.

There are currently five Wegmans stores in Massachusetts, including locations in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Northborough and Westwood.

The chain this week said it is working with its processor to reverse the inadvertent charges from Aug. 16, adding “Customers who have not already seen the charges reversed should see the duplicate charges refunded in the upcoming days.”

