BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A handwritten sign at the beginning of Cape Cod is catching the attention of residents and tourists driving through the area.

The sign on Sandwich Road in Bourne reads, “Welcome to Cape COVID.”

This comes as the coronavirus transmission rate remains high in Barnstable County with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between July 28 and Aug. 3, according to the latest data from the CDC.

Other Massachusetts counties with a high rate of transmission include Bristol, Dukes, and Nantucket.

Berkshire, Hampden, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Plymouth counties all have substantial transmission rates, the CDC data showed.

The CDC recommends that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in every county that is at high or substantial risk because the delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases.

