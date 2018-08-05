Welfleet beach closes after dune collapse

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Heavy rains caused a beach to collapse in Wellfleet on Sunday after a dune collapsed, authorities say.

A dune collapsed at Cahoon Hollow Beach after heavy rains damaged its structural integrity.

Large amounts of sand had to be trucked in to fill the gaping hole.

The beach was able to reopen later that day thanks to a collaborative effort between beach employees, nearby businesses and the Department of Public Works.

A dune collapsed in August of last year as well, sucking a parked car into the hole left behind.

