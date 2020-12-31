‘We’ll be knocking on doors’: Police prepared to shut down NYE house parties in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Usually on New Year’s Eve people gather in the streets of Boston to celebrate First Night, but with the event going virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Martin Walsh is concerned about house parties.

“If you’re thinking about having a party or attending a party, I’m asking you to rethink those plans,” he said.

The city surpassed 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 this week and cases continue to rise throughout the Bay State.

Walsh says the city will have extra officers on patrol Thursday to break up gatherings if needed.

“We’ll be knocking on doors and asking people to shut down,” he said.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross reiterated that additional staff will be on hand.

“As for the BPD, all of my 11 districts will be fully staffed,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I’m hiring additional coverage because we anticipate there could be loud parties, unruly parties even though we don’t want any of that.”

Officers are prepared to hand out fines for any party with more than 10 people.

“When you’re with people you don’t live with, you’re hanging out with everyone they’ve been with as well and everyone they’ve come in contact with,” Walsh said.

State and local officials are urging everyone to celebrate the New Year only with the people they live with.

First Night Boston will be live streamed.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)