BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - The increased risk of spreading COVID-19 has prompted Belmont to put a mask mandate back in place beginning Monday.

Town officials said that after reviewing the current COVID-19 caseload and positivity rates in Middlesex County, the Select Board and Board of Health held an emergency meeting Friday to approve the mask mandate.

The mandate requires all people two years and older to wear a face-covering in all indoor public spaces with exemptions being given to those who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition or disability.

Wanda Avril, an associate at clothing store Bessie Blue, said more customers have been wearing masks already.

“Starting about a week ago, I noticed more people were wearing masks here and everywhere else,” Avril said. “So everybody understands it, but I think they’re just disappointed and feel like they’ve done what they need to do…It’s disappointing that we have to do this again.”

While the mandate is a step back, residents said they preferred it to closed shops and increased spread.

“I think we’ll get through it,” said Sonny Dalal. “We wear masks, we do the right things and we keep everything open. I just don’t want things to close again.”

Middlesex County is among seven Massachusetts counties considered to be at a substantial risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Belmont’s mask mandate will be in effect until the level of transmission in Middlesex County is low or moderate for two consecutive weeks.

