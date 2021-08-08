BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Belmont residents said they’re disappointed that the town is re-introducing an indoor mask mandate Monday, but said it’s the right thing to do as COVID-19 cases climb.

Town officials said that after reviewing the current COVID-19 caseload and positivity rates in Middlesex County, the Select Board and Board of Health held an emergency meeting on Friday to approve the mask mandate. The mandate will be in effect until the level of transmission in the county is low or moderate for two consecutive weeks.

Wanda Avril, an associate at clothing store Bessie Blue, said more customers have been wearing masks already.

“Starting about a week ago, I noticed more people were wearing masks here and everywhere else,” Avril said. “So everybody understands it, but I think they’re just disappointed and feel like they’ve done what they need to do … It’s disappointing that we have to do this again.”

“I think if we had all pitched in the first time around, like a year ago when it was requested by the CDC, Fauci, scientists, we wouldn’t be where we are now,” said resident Fred Bouchard.

But while the mandate is a step back, residents said they preferred it to closed shops and increased spread.

“I think we’ll get through it,” said Sonny Dalal. “We wear masks, we do the right things and we keep everything open. I just don’t want things to close again.”

