Well-known Abraham Lincoln impersonator arrested on child porn charges

(WHDH) — A well-known Abraham Lincoln impersonator has reportedly been arrested on child pornography charges.

George Buss, 63, of Freeport, Illinois, is facing charges including possessing child pornography video and patronizing a prostitute, the Rockford Register Star reported.

Buss, who has been portraying the nation’s 16th president at events across the county since 1986, was arrested at his home on Friday following a monthslong investigation, according to the news outlet.

State Rep. Andrew Chesney called the allegations against Buss “heinous.”

Buss is also said to be the official Lincoln impersonator at the annual reading of the Gettysburg Address in Pennsylvania.

He is currently being held on $200,000 bond at the Stephenson County Jail.

