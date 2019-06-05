Well-known Millis restaurant demolished following gas-fueled blaze

MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews demolished a well-known Millis restaurant after a gas-fueled blaze ripped through the establishment early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to Budabing’s 50’s Cafe on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. found heavy flames throughout the entire structure.

The bulk of the fire was doused during the early morning hours but crews had to wait for Columbia Gas to turn off the gas in order to extinguish the blaze completely, according to Millis Fire Chief Rick Barrett.

The fire struck a second alarm due to the limited access to the back of the restaurant, which is surrounded by a wooded area, Barrett added.

About 20 people had to be evacuated from a nearby apartment building.

There were no reported injuries.

“It’s a well-known restaurant; it’s been here for a long time,” Barrett said. “It’s gone through several owners but it’s been a fixture here in town for a while.”

The cause remains under investigation.

Budabing’s 50’s cafe in Millis now being demolished. There was a fire there last night. No injuries. Crews say debris ruptured a gas line and the gas fueled the fire. @7News pic.twitter.com/iwMKt02mUl — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) June 5, 2019

