Well-known store on North Shore finally sells winning million dollar lottery ticket after decades in business

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn convenience store that has been in business since the 1930s finally sold its first million-dollar winning lottery ticket.

Cal’s News on Central Avenue was one of the original six lottery agents in the state, but never sold a million dollar ticket until 2020.

The owners were notified by Mass State Lottery that they finally sold that winning ticket worth $1 million but don’t know who the lucky person is.

An owner said lottery tickets have always been a favorite among customers ever since the next door bar began selling tickets as well in 1974.

“It’s about time!,” Barry Nardone said.

Loyal customers are now hoping they will be lucky when they make their next purchase.

“We broke the ice, and who knows? we could sell another one today! it’s just the luck of the draw,” Nardone said.

The family-owned business will also be getting money too off of the winning ticket.

