‘We’ll never forget poor Martin’: Inaugural MR8K raises money for first responders

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — The family of Martin Richard, the 8-year-old boy killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, hosted a Labor Day road race to raise money for a program that supports first responders.

The inaugural MR8K, a Run for Gratitude, kicked off at 9 a.m. Monday near the TD Garden and ended at center ice inside the arena.

Retired Boston Police Commissioner William Evans was among about 2,000 runners who took to the streets of Boston for the five-mile run, which was sponsored by the Martin Richard Foundation.

“It’s all about keeping Martin Richard’s memory alive,” he said. “We’ll never forget poor Martin.”

Martin was one of three people killed at the finish line in April 2013.

“I think it’s a classic example of the kind of thing that people do in the Commonwealth and in the City of Boston to give back,” Gov. Charlie Baker said of the race.

Proceeds from the race went to the LEADER program based at McLean Hospital. Founded just after the bombings, the program offers help to police and fire personnel, EMTs and corrections officers dealing with sobriety, post-traumatic stress, depression and other issues.

“They helped my family when they needed it the most and they continue to answer the call to help us at our most vulnerable,” Martin’s father, Bill Richard said of first responders. “We are truly grateful for what you do.”

Race partners included the Boston Bruins Foundation and Dave McGillivray Sports Enterprises.

