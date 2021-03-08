‘We’ll roll up our sleeves’: Firefighters, teachers team up to change the way COVID-19 shots are given

Firefighters and teachers are teaming up to change the way COVID-19 vaccines are administered. Both groups are pushing the state to allow firefighters to visit schools and give out shots to the staff.

Beth Kontos, the president of the Massachusetts branch of the American Federation of Teachers, said the idea came from firefighters, who have already administered vaccines to other first responders during phase one of the rollout across the state.

“The firefighters came to the educators and said, ‘We already know how to do this, and we want to help you open schools safely,” she said.

In a statement, Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts President Richard MacKinnon said:

“We know the benefits of vaccinating school employees locally and efficiently and are eager to put our experience to work with this plan to take care of those who care for our children.”

Teachers say this would ease the burden on schools reopening.

“So that we don’t have to manage an unmanageable number of subs, who, if you vaccinate onsite you’re gone for a short period of time rather than taking an entire day off,” Mass. Teachers’ Association President Merrie Najimy said. “Those things, if not done effectively, will add more disruption to the lives of students whose lives been upended.”

The Baker administration is reportedly planning to set aside days for educators at mass vaccination sites.

The governor did not comment of whether or not he supports the plan for firefighters to vaccinate educators.

Kontos said she hopes this model can be used to vaccinate other groups of people.

“Who doesn’t trust a firefighter, you know? The teachers are ready. We’ll roll up our sleeves,” said Kontos. “I think it would be great if the firefighters drive up to grocery stores and vaccinate everyone who works in there. I’m all for that! This is a way to take care of the people who are doing the critical work of keeping society running.”

