QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Coastal residents in Quincy are bracing for impact as a nasty winter storm with blizzard potential barrels toward New England.

This weekend’s storm is expected to bring up to two feet of snow, high wind gusts, and mild to moderate coastal flooding — something Quincy residents know all too well.

Back in 2018, a winter storm brought intense flooding that devastated neighborhoods. Dozens of people had to be rescued as the sea water began pouring into their homes.

In response, Mayor Thomas Koch led an effort to improve miles of seawall — some of which was just finished in the last few months.

“This is up at least two feet from where it used to be,” Koch said pointing to the new expanse. “There were parts where pieces were missing. You had openings. The grout was decayed. For all the right reasons, this should make a huge difference in the impact of these storms.”

Over a mile and half of the seawall has been improved so far and the mayor says there are still three to four miles left to address.

Saturday’s storm will be the new seawall’s real first test those who live nearby hope it will stand stronger than it did in 2018.

“This was all ocean. My steps were buried, my cellar. It was awful, and I had the sandbags completely around the house,” said resident Joe McGunigle. “The two houses there at to be torn down. So, we’ll see what this seawall can do.”

Koch said he does not plan on issuing an evacuation warning because the people who live in the impacted areas know what to do.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)