LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers lined up around the block at a gas station in Lawrence on Thursday that was selling gas well below the state average. Those in line say the bargain is more than worth the wait.

The Global Gas station on Winthrop Avenue had drivers doing double-takes on Thursday because the price per gallon there — $3.69.

With the recent hike in gas prices around the country and the state driving prices up over $4 a gallon, drivers said that making the trip to save a few coins at the pump is necessary.

“I don’t even live here I live in Medford, I live in Medford, Mass,” said Ed Palladino. “I happened to be up in Haverhill and I remembered I picked up gas last week at $4.05 and I said let me see what he’s charging today. It was well worth it.”

Owner Osama Nour said they are trying to keep the cost low when possible. The market has gone down in the last few days so they decided to do the same.

“We are trying you know to keep the margin as low as possible to help our regular customers and you know to make a little bit of profit,” said Nour. “Because we get gas every day, we have the flexibility to adjust the price when it goes down. We try to keep it down.”

Judging by the line, customers took full advantage of this price.

