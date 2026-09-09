WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellesley College is offering free tuition to some students starting this fall.

The college announced that any student whose family earns less than $150,000 annually will be able to attend tuition-free.

Wellesley is the most recent in a growing trend of private colleges and universities in Massachusetts covering tuition for students whose families make under six figures.

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