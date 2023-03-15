WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Wellesley College are calling for change to make the school more inclusive, voting to ask the women’s college to expand admissions to include transgender men and all nonbinary people assigned male at birth.

The college’s current gender policy says it accepts those who identify as women, including transgender women and all nonbinary people assigned female at birth.

The students are also asking the school to use gender-neutral language when referring to the student body.

