WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Wellesley pulled a man and his dog to safety after falling through ice on Lake Waban on Sunday.

Police say the dog ran out onto the frozen lake and the owner ran after to rescue it.

The two then fell through the ice.

Crews were able to respond and get both to safety.

They’re both expected to be ok.

