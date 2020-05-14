Wellesley CVS will no longer perform COVID-19 testing

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A CVS location in Wellesley will no longer be performing COVID-19 testing after residents complained of long lines and traffic problems.

After receiving complaints from residents concerned about the possibility of crowding at the Linden Street CVS location, town officials and CVS determined the location would not become a testing site.

This announcement comes hours after Governor Baker announced they would be a part of the state’s plan to expand testing.

CVS is working with the Commonwealth to expand testing and is launching 10 new COVID-19 drive-thru test locations in Charlton, Worcester, Raynham, Northampton, Bridgewater, Carver, West Springfield, Danvers, Westport, and Wellesley, Baker announced at a press conference earlier in the day.

Though they are open to opening another testing site in town, officials said the Linden Street location is the only one that meets CVS standards to open a testing site.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)