WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s an ’80s kid’s dream car.

Dr. Jason Tubo of Fixt Dental in Wellesley said the idea to buy a Delorean and get it customized to look like the one used in the Back to the Future movie started as a joke.

But the joke turned into a great marketing idea, bringing smiles to the faces of customers.

“Like most of our really good ideas, it started as a joke,” he said. “There’s no other vehicle that I can think of that brings a smile to so many people’s faces — from 8 to 85 years old.”

The Deloran has a classic time control panel that takes us back to 2012 and all the props in the back, including a Flux Capacitor, make room for their deliveries in the front.

Tubo says they’re also building a separate mobile dental lab that will be same make and model as the one in the hit 1980s show The A-Team.

Dozens of people stopped to take pictures of the Delorean when 7NEWS was there to check it out.

Jenny Tubo says she gets a kick out of everyone enjoying the nostalgia.

“Just everybody from all over that comes and they’re so excited about it,” she said.

The office’s A-Team-inspired van will be done by the end of winter.

