Wellesley firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a fast-moving two-alarm blaze that broke out in a home in Wellesley Friday evening.

The fire at a home on Mayo Road burned a hole through the roof and left smoke billowing out of open windows.

The homeowner’s son, daughter-in-law and their child were inside the house at the time.

All were able to make it out safely.

The caue of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)