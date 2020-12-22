Wellesley firefighters rescue dog from icy Charles River

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog is expected to be OK after being rescued from the Charles River in Wellesley Tuesday, officials said.

Wellesley firefighters pulled the dog from the river at Elm Bank Tuesday afternoon with the help of Dover fire and police, officials said.

“Popeye” was taken to an animal hospital and is expected to be OK.

Team effort saves dog from frigid Charles River earlier this afternoon. Wellesley Fire Fighters conducted a successful ice water rescue with help from Dover Fire and Police at Elm Bank. Popeye was transported to a local animal hospital for treatment, but is expected to be OK! pic.twitter.com/hJ4loh21Pe — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 22, 2020

