Wellesley grad recalls Barbara Bush commencement speech

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Returning to her student dormitory back in 1990, Wellesley College graduate Christine Bicknell Marden received a message from Barbara Bush asking her to call the White House.

It was a day before Mrs. Bush delivered a now-famous commencement address at the all-women’s college in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Marden, who gave the student commencement speech, rushed to her room to call the former first lady back. The two had “a lovely 10-minute conversation that was kind of an out-of-body experience for me.”

The next day, Marden came upon Mrs. Bush again, this time in the graduation receiving line.

“She looked at me and said, `Oh, it’s you!’ And she threw open her arms and gave me a big hug,” Marden said. “There I was, having a bear hug with the first lady. It was pretty heady stuff for a 21-year-old.”

Marden said the speech — which was ranked No. 47 on a list of the top speeches of the century in 1999 — still resonates with her classmates. Among the most memorable lines was one where Mrs. Bush suggested there one day would be a female president.

Initially, the choice of Mrs. Bush sparked protests at Wellesley over concerns that she had gained recognition through the achievements of her husband.

“We really talked a lot about how much grace and class she had in delivering her speech which really focused on individual choices for women and really spoke to the essence of her in terms of her approach to her role in life and her role on the national stage,” she said. “For a lot of us we have turned over that speech many times in the intervening years and taken away nuggets ever since.”

Marden, who is now the director of donor relations at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, continued to keep in touch with Mrs. Bush for the next 28 years, trading letters back and forth. Mrs. Bush also penned a letter for the class’s 25th record book.

“We had a long history with Mrs. Bush, the class of `90 has,” Marden said. “It has been a very important glue that has held us together.”

