WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Wellesley High School will no longer be allowed in the stands at basketball games without adult supervision.

The decision comes after some students allegedly used racial slurs directed towards Black members of the visiting Weymouth High School during warmups before Friday’s game.

Wellesley school leaders are calling the incident “disturbing” and Superintendent Dr. David Lussier released a statement condemning the students’ actions.

“It’s critical that we speak with a clear voice and name this behavior as both unacceptable and contrary to our core values as a district,” Lussier said. “No one deserves to be treated this way, particularly student athletes who travel to our district to compete.”

