Wellesley HS goes fully remote until December after surge in COVID-19 cases

Six more COVID-19 positive students were newly identified within the Wellesley High School community Wednesday, adding to a growing number of cases, officials said.

“With this number of cases materializing in such a short period of time, the School and Health departments agree that the most prudent step to take is to direct Wellesley High School to transition to full remote learning beginning tomorrow, November 12th, through the Thanksgiving holiday, with classes resuming in person on Tuesday, December 1st,” Superintendent Dr. David Lussier wrote in a statement.

This includes all athletics.

Lussier said there is strong evidence that links these cases to the separate cases at the high school identified Tuesday and late last week.

Contact tracing is still underway though the statement did not identify a source for the new cases.

All other WPS schools will continue to follow their regular schedule.

