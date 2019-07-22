Wellesley man accused of photographing child in shower at Boston Sports Club

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old Wellesley man is facing charges after allegedly photographing a child in the shower at a Boston Sports Club earlier this month.

Detectives investigating a report of a man who may have taken inappropriate photographs of a child while using a shower at the fitness facility on Great Plain Avenue on July 9 identified the suspect as Barry Williams, according to the Wellesley Police Department.

Investigators obtained a warrant and arrested Williams at his Washington Street home on Monday morning.

Williams is charged with one count of secretly recording a child under the age of 18 in the nude or partially nude.

He was later arraigned in Dedham District Court and ordered held on $2,500 bail.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)