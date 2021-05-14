Wellesley man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold at Newton shop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jason Lyons of Wellesley has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “High Voltage Cash” instant ticket game.

Lyons chose the cash prize option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on buying a house and car with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at Grocery Garrison on California Street in Newton. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

