WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wellesley mother agreed to be returned to Massachusetts on Monday and face two counts of murder in the deaths of her children.

Court documents say Janette MacAusland, 49, admitted to Vermont police that she strangled her kids, and they were in her bed in the family’s Wellesley home.

Police reports say MacAusland attempted to kill herself, saying, “I wanted the three of us to go to God together, but it didn’t work.”

“It’s almost something like surreal,” Bennington police chief Paul Doucette said. “You see that on Dateline or 20/20 or something, not something that you would normally suspect.”

On Friday at about 9:15 p.m., Bennington police received a request to conduct a welfare check after MacAusland arrived at a family residence in Bennington, highly distraught and suffering from a visible neck injury.

After speaking with her, officers requested that the Wellesley Police Department conduct a check on the children, who were found dead at her home around 9:50 p.m. Their names have not been released.

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