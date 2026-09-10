WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wellesley mother will be in court Thursday morning for a hearing in connection with the deaths of her two young children.

Court documents show Janette MacAusland admitted to strangling her six- and seven-year-old children back in April.

Police said she then fled to Vermont where she was arrested.

MacAusland’s aunt said she tried to commit suicide after the murders, saying she wanted her and her children to “go to God together”.

She is pleading not guilty.

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