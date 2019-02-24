Wellesley officer dragged 15 feet; suspect in custody

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a Wellesley police officer is at home recovering and a suspect is in custody after a traffic stop turned violent Saturday.

Theodore Newton, 37, of Newark Delaware, was taken into state police custody on Route 84 in Sturbridge around 12:50 Sunday morning after he allegedly dragged an officer 15-feet with his car, according to Wellesley Lieutenant Marie Cleary.

Following the incident, a preliminary investigation indicated that Newton may be in the Boston area riding in the passenger seat of a 2019 Kia Optima.

A trooper conducting a traffic stop was able to identify him based on his neck tattoo, though he originally identified himself as Brendan Newton, and took the man into custody.

Hours earlier, while conducting a routine traffic stop on Route 9 eastbound just after 7 p.m., the officer determined that Newton was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima that was reported stolen in Delaware.

While attempting to take the driver into custody, police say a struggle ensued and Newton began driving eastbound, dragging the officer for 15 feet.

After freeing himself from the vehicle, the officer was transported to Beth Israel Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Newton took off following the incident, leading police on a search that lasted nearly six hours.

Newton is facing several motor vehicle-related charges, assault and battery on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest.

He is currently being held without bail.

He is due in Dedham District Court on Monday

An investigation is ongoing.

