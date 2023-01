WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wellesley police cruiser was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash blocked part of Grove Street between Cottage and Benvenue Streets.

Police, fire, and EMS all responded to the scene. Drivers were told to expect traffic delays as crews cleaned up.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)